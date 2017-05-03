Bennett hosting pair of makeup games this afternoon

| May 1, 2017

The Bennett Tigers will play a pair of Frontier League makeup baseball games on their home diamond beginning at 4:30 p.m. today.

The orange-and-black will first take on Jefferson and then host Arrupe Jesuit. The second game is expected to start at approximately 7 p.m.

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Bennett hosting pair of makeup games this afternoon

The Bennett Tigers will play a pair of Frontier League makeup baseball games on theirRead More

Snowstorm photos wanted

Please feel free to send any snow photos to the newspaper! Send them to dclaussen@i-70scout.comRead More

  • Thousands to March on Denver for Climate, Jobs, and Justice 

  • Crime Stoppers Alert regarding March Shooting on Leetsdale

  • The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies recalled due to undeclared milk

  • Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts

  • About 5,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are heading to a training exercise on the plains of Colorado.

  • Crime Stoppers Alert

  • Investigators are asking for help in finding killer of three people found Southwest of Boulder

  • Industrial hemp meeting happens today

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: