Bennett hosting pair of makeup games this afternoon
The Bennett Tigers will play a pair of Frontier League makeup baseball games on their home diamond beginning at 4:30 p.m. today.
The orange-and-black will first take on Jefferson and then host Arrupe Jesuit. The second game is expected to start at approximately 7 p.m.
