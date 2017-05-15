Bennett hosting 3A regional tournament Saturday

| May 12, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BENNETT — The 14-4 Bennett Tigers are the eighth seed in the Colorado High School Activities Association 32-team 3A state baseball bracket and will host a four-team regional Saturday, May 13, with the winner to advance to the double-elimination Elite Eight between Niwot and Greeley beginning March 19.

In 3A Region 2, the orange-and-black will face 25th-seeded Bishop Machebeuf (11-8 overall) at 10 a.m. with the winner to face the victor of the 12:30 matchup between No. 9 Colorado Academy (15-4) and 24th-ranked Buena Vista (12-7). The regional championship game is slated for 3 p.m. the same day.

All 3A regional tournament brackets follow:

 

