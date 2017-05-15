Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast and Hungry Man frozen chicken & waffles recalled due to Listeria risk

| May 12, 2017

Company name:  Pinnacle Foods Inc.

 

Product names:  

·         Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast

·         Hungry Man frozen chicken & waffles

(See FDA site for complete list of products)

 

Reason for recall: Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

 

Distribution: Nationwide and Mexico

