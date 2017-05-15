Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast and Hungry Man frozen chicken & waffles recalled due to Listeria risk
Company name: Pinnacle Foods Inc.
Product names:
· Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast
· Hungry Man frozen chicken & waffles
(See FDA site for complete list of products)
Reason for recall: Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
Distribution: Nationwide and Mexico
« Byers advances to Saturday’s district baseball semis (Previous News)
Related News
Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast and Hungry Man frozen chicken & waffles recalled due to Listeria risk
Company name: Pinnacle Foods Inc. Product names: · Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, wafflesRead More
FOOD RECALL — Ellyndale Nutty Infusions recalled due to Listeria risk
Company name: Now Health Group Inc. of Bloomingdale, Illinois Product names: Item NumberRead More