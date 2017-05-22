LITTLETON, CO – May 21 – 27 is National Public Works Week and Arapahoe County is celebrating. Our Public Works and Development department connects citizens of unincorporated Arapahoe County with services like snow and ice removal, pothole repair, building inspections, land development, zoning, planning, animal control, mapping and major transportation and traffic safety project management.

In 2016 alone, 127 Public Works and Development employees:

Maintained 1,162 miles of paved roads, 481 miles of gravel roads and mapped 832 lane miles

Used 2,777 tons of asphalt for pothole and road repair and 34,000 tons of asphalt for paving

Processed 603 zoning violations

Handled 137 engineering cases and 385 land development cases

Issued 3,417 building permits and performed more than 34,000 building inspections

Issued 1,698 dog licenses

Managed 56 Capital transportation and 12 traffic and safety projects

To honor our staff and spread the word about Public Works and Development, Arapahoe County will have information available at two locations during Public Works Week:

Arapahoe County Public Works, 6924 S. Lima St., Centennial, 80112

Arapahoe County Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince St., Littleton, 80120

Stop by and pick up information on Public Works, including current transportation projects, common zoning violations and more.

Arapahoe County Public Works and Development is currently seeking national accreditation from the American Public Works Association. Accreditation is expected in late 2017 – making Arapahoe County the first county Public Works department in Colorado to achieve this recognition.

Arapahoe County also is currently conducting an online transportation survey. Share feedback, concerns and priorities: http://bit.ly/ACGRoadSurvey. For more information about Public Works, call 720-874-6500 or visit www.arapahoegov.com/publicworks.