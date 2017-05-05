BRIGHTON — The Adams County Household Chemical Waste Roundup will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at Water World, 8801 Pecos St., Federal Heights.

Tri-County Health Department is organizing the roundup in partnership with the county’s Office of Sustainability.

Household chemical roundups offer a means for county residents to properly dispose of potentially hazardous household waste that could otherwise contaminate water, air and landfills. Products accepted include paint and paint products, motor oil, antifreeze, automotive fluids and fuels, vehicle batteries, household batteries, solvents, house and garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, compact fluorescent lights, cleaning supplies, items containing mercury, propane tanks, and passenger vehicle and pickup truck tires off the rim. No electronic waste or waste from businesses will be accepted.

The event is open to residents of Bennett, Brighton, Commerce City, Federal Heights, Thornton, and unincorporated Adams County.

Adams County residents should bring suitable proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, and $25 per vehicle to offset the high cost of hazardous waste disposal. Hazardous materials disposal can cost more than $130 per household through a private company.

In 2016, the Adams County Household Chemical Roundup Program properly disposed of more than 116,117 pounds of hazardous materials serving an estimated 668 households.

volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the event to help with registration, vehicle off-load, and waste processing. Volunteers can dispose of their waste for free. Interested individuals and community groups should call (720)200-1580 or register online at Tri-County Health.

For more information, residents are encouraged to register online. For registration info and a complete list of items accepted, visit www.tchd.org.

For more information, call the 24-hour Household Chemical Roundup InfoLine at (303)846-6249.