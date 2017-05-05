5th Annual Transportation Forum

May 19, 2017

Monday, June 19 – 5th Annual Transportation Forum – Driving Forces Behind the Trends

HOW will new technology impact the future of our transportation, city planning and workforce?

We’ve all seen the headlines:  3D Printing!  Robotics!  Drone Delivery!  Evacuated Tube Transport!  Autonomous Public Transportation!  What will it mean for us?

Smart Commute’s 5th Annual TransForum Breakfast features futurist Thomas Frey who will give us a glimpse into the driving forces behind these trends.  Speakers:  Peter Muller, Jim Hansen (new!), and Trustee Mark Gruber (new!).  

Learn more about our lineup of speakers  and our venue at our website:  SmartCommuteMetroNorth.org/Trans-Forum/
