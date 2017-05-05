Monday, June 19 – 5th Annual Transportation Forum – Driving Forces Behind the Trends

HOW will new technology impact the future of our transportation, city planning and workforce?

We’ve all seen the headlines: 3D Printing! Robotics! Drone Delivery! Evacuated Tube Transport! Autonomous Public Transportation! What will it mean for us?

Smart Commute’s 5th Annual TransForum Breakfast features futurist Thomas Frey who will give us a glimpse into the driving forces behind these trends. Speakers: Peter Muller, Jim Hansen (new!), and Trustee Mark Gruber (new!).

Learn more about our lineup of speakers and our venue at our website: SmartCommuteMetroNorth.org/Trans-Forum/