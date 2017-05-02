Major League Baseball’s April Award Winners

American League and National League Players of the Month

· AL – Mike Trout, LAA

· NL – Ryan Zimmerman, WSH

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

· AL – Dallas Keuchel, HOU

· NL – Ivan Nova, PIT

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

· AL – Aaron Judge, NYY

· NL – Antonio Senzatela, COL

American League and National League Relievers of the Month presented by The Hartford

· AL – Cody Allen, CLE

· NL – Greg Holland, COL

ANTONIO SENZATELA NL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Senzatela compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 32.0 innings pitched in five starts en route to earning his first career monthly award. Antonio is the first Rockies player to win NL Rookie of the Month since teammate Story took home rookie honors last April, following his historic month. Across qualified Major League rookie starting pitchers, Senzatela finished the period first in ERA and innings pitched, tied for first in wins and tied for fourth in strikeouts.

On April 22nd against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Senzatela delivered 7.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out three and allowing just four hits without a walk. The Valencia, Venezuela, native logged his third consecutive win of the season with the impressive outing. Antonio became the second Venezuelan pitcher to earn a win in three of his first four career starts, joining Jeanmar Gomez, who accomplished the feat for the Cleveland Indians in 2010.

Colorado’s promising young arm began his MLB career in grand fashion, compiling a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.08 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 26.0 innings pitched. During his sensational start to the season, Antonio held opponents to a .202 batting average and allowed just two round-trippers. Additionally, the 22-year-old posted three quality starts during his award-winning month and held opponents to three-or-fewer runs in four of his five starts.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Senzatela and fellow rookie teammate Kyle Freeland became the only two pitchers in Rockies history to earn three-or-more wins while maintaining an ERA below 3.00 within their first five career starts. Off to a fine start this season, the Rockies currently sit in second in the NL West with a 16-11 record (.593).

GREG HOLLAND NL RELIEVER OF THE MONTH

Holland was perfect in save opportunities, collecting his Major League-leading 11 saves in 12 games over 12.0 innings pitched en route to earning his third career monthly honor, having won Delivery Man of the Month in July and September of the 2013 season. The seven-year veteran posted a 1.50 ERA, while striking out 13 batters and issuing just five free passes.

Holland began his tenure with the Rockies in notable fashion, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to convert saves in the first two games of the season. The right-hander had not previously pitched since September 18, 2015 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the 2016 season. A two-time AL All-Star for the Kansas City Royals (2013-14), Greg began the 2017 campaign with a seven game scoreless streak, allowing just two hits and three walks, while striking out nine batters.

With his 11th save on Saturday in a 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, the Western Carolina University product established a new franchise record for saves in the month of April. His 11 saves matched the record for most saves in a single calendar month in club history, set by Brian Fuentes (May 2007) and Huston Street (June 2009). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other pitcher to save as many games by the end of April in his inaugural season with a team was Lee Smith, who converted 12 saves for the Baltimore Orioles in 1994.

Holland, the recipient of the inaugural Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award in 2014, converted saves in each of his first nine appearances for Colorado before pitching in a non-save situation on April 24th against the Washington Nationals. The 31-year-old tied Darren Holmes, who converted nine saves in nine games from August 8-28, 1993 for the franchise record for saves in consecutive appearances.