An overdue ‘Thank You’ for Vietnam era veterans in Colorado

On March 24, 2017, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO-07) held the first of eight Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremonies to honor eligible Vietnam-era Veterans in Colorado who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces any time between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975. Each of the 54 veterans attending the March 24th event received a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin and a Certificate of Commendation to honor their service, presented by Major General Michael Edwards, the Adjutant General of Colorado, and Army Brigadier General John Rose from the 50th Commemoration.

The Commemoration does not distinguish between Veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. Lapel Pins can be awarded posthumously.

Over 58,000 US service members lost their lives in the Vietnam War, and 1,621 US service members remain unaccounted for. Nearly nine million US service members served worldwide during the War. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimates that today there are 7 million living Vietnam Veterans and 9 million families of those who served in this time frame. As of 2014, the VA estimates there are more than 127,000 Vietnam-era Veterans living in Colorado.

The Commemoration’s starting date of November 1, 1955 was selected to coincide with the official designation of Military Assistance Advisory Group-Vietnam (MAAG-V). May 15, 1975 marks the end of the battle precipitated by the seizure of the SS Mayaguez. U.S. involvement in Vietnam started slowly with an initial deployment of advisors in the early 1950s, grew incrementally through the early 1960s, and expanded with the deployment of full combat units in July 1965. The last U.S. personnel were evacuated from Vietnam in April 1975.

In order to recognize and honor each Veteran for their service, Congressman Perlmutter’s Office has plans for seven additional Commemoration Ceremonies throughout the spring, summer and fall of 2017. The details have been finalized for the next two ceremonies:

Friday, April 7, 2017 from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Both upcoming ceremonies will be held in the Community Room at Red Rocks Community College at 13300 6th Avenue in Lakewood, CO 80228. Details for the follow-on ceremonies have not been finalized, but will be provided as soon as they are available.

Applications to attend an upcoming ceremony are still being accepted through Congressman Perlmutter’s office, and Lapel Pins are still available. The online application form can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/70645510880152

The application form will ask for a copy of your DD 214 showing military service between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, as well as your preference between being mailed a Lapel Pin, or picking up a Lapel Pin from Congressman Perlmutter’s district office, or presentation at one of the ceremonies. If you choose to pick up a Lapel Pin from Congressman Perlmutter’s Office, it is located at 12600 West Colfax Avenue, Suite B-400 in Lakewood.

The Vietnam War 50th Commemoration started with an inaugural event at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012, and will conclude on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.

Any veteran who is uncertain about which ceremony to attend, or have any other questions, please contact Congressman Perlmutter’s Office at (303) 274-7944 and ask to speak with Garrett Lukken, Hannah Mullen or Kathryn Wirkus.

Additional information about the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration is available at:

www.vietnamwar50th.com

http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/about/vietnam_veteran_lapel_pin/

http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/assets/1/7/Vietnam_Veteran_Lapel_Pin_Fact_Sheet.pdf