Unidentified Female Body Located in Clear Creek County

| April 28, 2017

  LAKEWOOD — Investigators are seeking the help of the public in identifying a female body located in Clear Creek County on April 8, 2017.

 

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents and Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO) deputies were called to an area near Colorado State Highway 103 in Clear Creek County where a motorist discovered a body near the road in early April.

 

While investigators are not releasing the cause of death, the female may have been the victim of a homicide.

 

The body is that of a biracial female, age range 15-25 years. The female was wearing a black t-shirt with images of Marilyn Monroe, guns and marijuana leaves on the front. She has black hair and was wearing a black weave. Each earlobe is double-pierced.

 

A computer-generated sketch of the female victim is attached with this release, along with an image of the t-shirt.

 

Law enforcement officials have searched local, state and national databases; however, there has been no positive identification of the female to date.

 

Two tip lines are available to receive information connected with the case:

Clear Creek County SO—303-670-7567

CBI—303-239-4219

 

The CBI is assisting the CCCSO on the investigation. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also providing assistance. 

