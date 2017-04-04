Two indecent exposure incidents in same area of ArapCo as recent assault
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced April 3 it is investigating two recent indecent exposure cases that occurred near E. Iliff Avenue and the High Line Canal Trail. Both incidents appear to involve the same suspect and occurred between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 2
The suspect in these two cases is described as a white male, possibly 18 to 20 years old. He appeared to be between 5’7” and 5’9” tall and about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and was wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt, and either sweats or blue jeans.
Both victims indicate that they frequently use the High Line Canal and have not seen this man before. It is not known at this time if this is the same suspect from the assault that occurred on Monday, March 27, however, the descriptions are similar.
Members of the public that might see this suspect are asked to call 911 immediately.
Information can also be called into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at (303)795-4711, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-STOP (7867), or the Arapahoe County tip line at (720)874-8477.
