DENVER — With only one week left until the Tuesday, April 18 filing deadline, Colorado taxpayers should be aware of a few things if they have not yet filed their state income tax returns. Emancipation Day postpones Federal & State tax deadlines One thing taxpayers may notice is that this year’s filing deadline does not fall on April 15, which is on a Saturday this year. Typically, when a due date falls on the weekend, it is moved to the next Monday. However, the District of Columbia’s observance of Emancipation Day (April 16) will also affect the filing deadline. Because Emancipation Day falls on a Sunday, it will be observed on Monday, April 17. This will push the tax filing deadline for federal and Colorado income taxes to the next business day, making the due date Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Returns filed on Tuesday, April 18 will be considered as timely filed. Revenue Online will accept returns as timely filed until midnight. Returns that are mailed must be postmarked by April 18. An automatic extension to file is granted until October 16, but there is no extension to pay. See page 17 of the 104 Booklet for more information on extensions. Mailing address change: Zip+4 Starting on January 1, 2017, the Zip+4 Code in the mailing addresses for income tax returns have changed based on whether or not the forms are mailed to the Department with a payment. The change in zip code is intended to ensure smoother processing of payments and returns. A complete list of mailing addresses by form number can be found on the Department’s Mail a Form webpage atColorado.gov/Tax/mail-form. These addresses and zip codes are exclusive to the Colorado Department of Revenue, so a street address is not required. Prevent delays Missing Social Security numbers (SSN) and Colorado Account numbers (CAN) on forms and/or payments made by check cause processing problems and could delay proper credit for a tax account. This also could result in billing notices sent to taxpayers because the accounting system doesn’t know to which tax account the tax payment applies. Make sure the SSN or CAN is listed on the memo line of the check and is on any documentation mailed to the Department. This is especially important when a check is sent without a form. The Department receives thousands of checks each month that do not have an SSN or CAN, resulting in research time to properly credit the taxpayer. This causes delays in return processing and any refund. Extension of time to file Colorado taxpayers who can’t make the April 18 filing deadline may take advantage of the state’s paperless, six-month extension of time to file. Although there is no form or notification necessary to file the information late, taxpayers must still submit 90% of the tax due by April 18 to avoid penalties. Any remaining balance due would be subject to interest only, as long as the return and balance owed are sent to CDOR by the October 16 extension deadline. Those who pay less than the required 90% of the amount due by the April deadline will be charged interest and penalty on the unpaid balance. Taxpayers can make a payment via Revenue Online or mail it with the form DR 0158-I: Extension Payment Voucher for Colorado Individual Income Tax included in the 2016 104 booklet to ensure their payments are credited to their accounts.