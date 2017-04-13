Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

| April 12, 2017

DENVER (AP) _ Frequent teen sexting has given Colorado a dilemma when it comes to criminal charges. When is a naughty photo between teens a modern form of flirting? And when is it child pornography?

State lawmakers are going to debate the topic Tuesday when a House committee takes up two sexting measures.

The first bill creates a new crime of posting private images by a juvenile. That’s when a youth shares nude photos without the depicted youth’s consent.

The second bill makes it a crime for a youth to have a sexually explicit image of himself or herself or of another juvenile.

The proposed new crimes would not be considered sexual exploitation of a child, the current charge. Lawmakers debated teen sexting last year but were unable to settle on a solution.

Colorado News, Front Page, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Fire recovery workshop

CCTA is hosting a free fire recovery workshop at the Haxtun School on Thursday, AprilRead More

Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

DENVER (AP) _ Frequent teen sexting has given Colorado a dilemma when it comes toRead More

  • *** POLLFISH 2017 EASTER CONSUMER SURVEY ***

  • Tips for Final Week of Colorado Income Tax Filing Season

  • Buyer Beware: Watch Out for Free Tree and Landscaping Deals

  • Five-Week Heat Is On DUI Enforcement Begins Today

  • Soldiers and Vehicles will travel from a southern Colorado Army post to a remote training site

  • State-private partnerships pave way for progress on plague vaccine campaigns

  • Bill to address Colorado Parks and Wildlife financial sustainability introduced at General Assembly

  • AG Coffman Announces $491,000 Judgment Against Illegal and Abusive Debt Collection Agency

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: