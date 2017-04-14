State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

| April 13, 2017

On Wednesday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln Community Hospital in Hugo.

Duran is scheduled to arrive at the hospital at 10 a.m., have a brief tour of the hospital and then meet with staff and community members at approximately 10:30 a.m.

At 11 she hopes to visit with patients, then visit the Hugo and Limon communities.

Colorado News, Politics & Elections, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

LONGMONT ACTIVISTS HOLD TOWN MEETING WITH (OR WITHOUT) REP. KEN BUCK 

Longmont activists have planned a town hall meeting with Republican Congressman Ken Buck this Saturday,Read More

State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

On Wednesday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln CommunityRead More

  • Fire recovery workshop

  • Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

  • *** POLLFISH 2017 EASTER CONSUMER SURVEY ***

  • Tips for Final Week of Colorado Income Tax Filing Season

  • Buyer Beware: Watch Out for Free Tree and Landscaping Deals

  • Five-Week Heat Is On DUI Enforcement Begins Today

  • Soldiers and Vehicles will travel from a southern Colorado Army post to a remote training site

  • State-private partnerships pave way for progress on plague vaccine campaigns

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: