State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital
On Wednesday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln Community Hospital in Hugo.
Duran is scheduled to arrive at the hospital at 10 a.m., have a brief tour of the hospital and then meet with staff and community members at approximately 10:30 a.m.
At 11 she hopes to visit with patients, then visit the Hugo and Limon communities.
« Fire recovery workshop (Previous News)
Related News
LONGMONT ACTIVISTS HOLD TOWN MEETING WITH (OR WITHOUT) REP. KEN BUCK
Longmont activists have planned a town hall meeting with Republican Congressman Ken Buck this Saturday,Read More
State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital
On Wednesday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln CommunityRead More