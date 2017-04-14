State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital
On Friday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln Community Hospital in Hugo.
Duran is scheduled to arrive at the hospital at 10 a.m., have a brief tour of the hospital and then meet with staff and community members at approximately 10:30 a.m.
At 11 she hopes to visit with patients, then visit the Hugo and Limon communities.
« Gardner Concludes Tour of the Western Slope (Previous News)
Related News
State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital
On Friday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln CommunityRead More
Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature
DENVER (AP) _ Frequent teen sexting has given Colorado a dilemma when it comes toRead More