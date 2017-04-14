State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

| April 13, 2017

On Friday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln Community Hospital in Hugo.

Duran is scheduled to arrive at the hospital at 10 a.m., have a brief tour of the hospital and then meet with staff and community members at approximately 10:30 a.m.

At 11 she hopes to visit with patients, then visit the Hugo and Limon communities.

Front Page, Local News, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

On Friday, April 14 Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran will visit Lincoln CommunityRead More

Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

DENVER (AP) _ Frequent teen sexting has given Colorado a dilemma when it comes toRead More

  • Tips for Final Week of Colorado Income Tax Filing Season

  • Updated Schedule of Events: Monday, April 10

  • Gardner makes statement on Syria strikes

  • Sheridan Police have arrested a suspect in the death of Brandon Glenn Wright.

  • Two Indecent Exposure Incidents Occur in Same Area as Recent Assault

  • ACT Human Rights Film Festival announces Harry Belafonte at closing night presentation of Magnolia Pictures’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’

  • Adams County to host telephone town hall April 11

  • Colfax project from Colorado to Speer boulevards starts this week

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: