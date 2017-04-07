Soldiers and Vehicles will travel from a southern Colorado Army post to a remote training site

| April 6, 2017

FORT CARSON (AP) — Nearly 6,000 soldiers, hundreds of vehicles and 30 helicopters will travel from a southern Colorado Army post to a remote training site for a two-week training exercise.

The Army said Wednesday the exercise will take place in late April at the Pinon (PIN’-yun) Canyon Maneuver Site.

Ground convoys will make the 140-mile (225-kilometer) trip from Fort Carson in Colorado Springs to the maneuver site between April 11 and April 22. They will return in early May.

The Army says each convoy will have up to 30 vehicles and travel 40 mph (64 kph) on two routes. Convoys will be 30 minutes apart and won’t travel in urban areas during peak rush hours.

The Army says the exercise will involve night and day maneuvers and will increase dust and noise levels.

