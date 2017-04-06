Mr. Wright was found dead in a residence at 3985 South Federal Blvd on Thursday March 30, 2017.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect who is identified as:

James Edwin Hoganson

Age 45

DOB 03/25/1972

Mr. Hoganson was arrested at the Sheridan Police Department 4101 South Federal Blvd today.

Mr. Hoganson is being held on allegations of:

Colorado Revised Statute 18-3-103. Murder in the second degree

Murder in the second degree is class two felony.

Criminal allegations are merely a formal accusation that an individual has committed a crime. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

No further information at this time.