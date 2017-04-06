Sheridan Police have arrested a suspect in the death of Brandon Glenn Wright.

| April 5, 2017

Mr. Wright was found dead in a residence at 3985 South Federal Blvd on Thursday March 30, 2017.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect who is identified as:

James Edwin Hoganson

Age 45

DOB 03/25/1972

Mr. Hoganson was arrested at the Sheridan Police Department 4101 South Federal Blvd today.

Mr. Hoganson is being held on allegations of:

Colorado Revised Statute 18-3-103. Murder in the second degree

Murder in the second degree is class two felony.

 

Criminal allegations are merely a formal accusation that an individual has committed a crime.  A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

 

No further information at this time.

Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Sheridan Police have arrested a suspect in the death of Brandon Glenn Wright.

Mr. Wright was found dead in a residence at 3985 South Federal Blvd on ThursdayRead More

‘The Crowd & The Cloud’ features CoCoRaHS citizen science

  FORT COLLINS — A new, four-episode public television series, “The Crowd & The Cloud,” highlights theRead More

  • ‘Alternative facts’ the topic of CU Boulder journalism conference April 15

  • Anne Lamott in Fort Collins April 12 as part of Evening with an Author Series

  • ACT Human Rights Film Festival announces Harry Belafonte at closing night presentation of Magnolia Pictures’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’

  • Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremonies

  • Colfax project from Colorado to Speer boulevards starts this week

  • Hearing set for statewide transportation improvement plan

  • CSU Tropical Meteorology Project has new co-author, Michael Bell

  • George Wittemyer finds the positive in tragic elephant conservation research

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: