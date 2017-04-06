Sheridan Police have arrested a suspect in the death of Brandon Glenn Wright.
Mr. Wright was found dead in a residence at 3985 South Federal Blvd on Thursday March 30, 2017.
The investigation led to the identification of a suspect who is identified as:
James Edwin Hoganson
Age 45
DOB 03/25/1972
Mr. Hoganson was arrested at the Sheridan Police Department 4101 South Federal Blvd today.
Mr. Hoganson is being held on allegations of:
Colorado Revised Statute 18-3-103. Murder in the second degree
Murder in the second degree is class two felony.
Criminal allegations are merely a formal accusation that an individual has committed a crime. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
No further information at this time.
