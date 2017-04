AURORA — State Senator Rhonda Fields and Representatives Mike Weissman, Dominique Jackson, and Dafna Michaelson Jenet will host a town hall entitled “The State of Education in Colorado.” A panel of prominent educational speakers will gather together to discuss improving student outcomes. Topics to be discussed include public education, higher education, school finance, and parent engagement. Speakers to include Superintendent Rico Munn, Aurora Public Schools, Dr. Tricia Johnson, VP of Academic Affairs for Community College of Aurora, John L. Myers, Former Director of Colorado School Finance Project, and Danya Clark, Boston K-8 Teacher. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of panelists and legislators. “The State of Education in Colorado” Town Hall Community College of Aurora, Rotunda Room 16000 E Centretech Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80011 Thursday, April 20, 2017 7:00-8:30PM