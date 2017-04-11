*** POLLFISH 2017 EASTER CONSUMER SURVEY ***
A. REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER EGGS ARE THE MOST DESIRED EASTER CANDY
Q: Which Easter candy brands would you most like to buy?
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs: 14%
2. Easter M&M’s: 11%
3. Jelly Belly Jelly Beans: 10%
4. Hershey’s Chocolate Bunny: 9%
5. Cadbury Creme Eggs: 8%
B. PEEPS IS THE LEAST PREFERRED EASTER CANDY BRAND OVERALL
Q: How likely are you to recommend this candy brand to a friend or colleague? Net promoter score, aka NPS, measures customer satisfaction and brand perception on a scale of -100 to +100. (A positive, high score means consumers actively recommend the brand; a negative score could mean consumers actively dissuade friends.)
1. REESE’S: NPS of +32
2. HERSHEY’S: NPS of +31
3. CADBURY: NPS of +1
4. LINDT: NPS of -18
5. BRACH’S: NPS of -27
3. PEEPS: NPS of -36
C. AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY PREFER TO BUY IN-STORE
Q: What is your favorite way to shop for Easter?
1. In-store: 90%
2. Online: 10%
D. THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS PLAN TO SPEND LESS THAN $25 PER GIFT
Q: How much are you likely to spend on an Easter gift?
1. Between $10 and $25 (37%)
2. Less than $10 (27%)
3. Between $25 and $50 (21%)
4. Between $50 and $100 (10%)
E. CANDY IS THE MOST POPULAR EASTER PURCHASE
Q: Which products do you plan to buy on/around Easter?
1. Candy: 23%
2. Plastic eggs or baskets: 15%
3. Stuffed animals: 12%
4. Toys: 12%
5. Clothes: 9%
F. WAL-MART IS THE MOST POPULAR BRICK & MORTAR RETAILER FOR EASTER GIFT SHOPPING
Q: If shopping in-store, what are your favorite stores to shop for Easter gifts?
1. Wal-Mart (38%)
2. Walgreen’s or a similar drugstore chain (19%)
3. Target (18%)
4. TJ Maxx or a similar discount chain (7%)
5. Safeway or a similar grocery chain (5%)
(conducted via mobile phone on March 28, 2017 by Pollfish)
