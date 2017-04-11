A. REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER EGGS ARE THE MOST DESIRED EASTER CANDY

Q: Which Easter candy brands would you most like to buy?

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs: 14%

2. Easter M&M’s: 11%

3. Jelly Belly Jelly Beans: 10%

4. Hershey’s Chocolate Bunny: 9%

5. Cadbury Creme Eggs: 8%

B. PEEPS IS THE LEAST PREFERRED EASTER CANDY BRAND OVERALL

Q: How likely are you to recommend this candy brand to a friend or colleague? Net promoter score, aka NPS, measures customer satisfaction and brand perception on a scale of -100 to +100. (A positive, high score means consumers actively recommend the brand; a negative score could mean consumers actively dissuade friends.)

1. REESE’S: NPS of +32

2. HERSHEY’S: NPS of +31

3. CADBURY: NPS of +1

4. LINDT: NPS of -18

5. BRACH’S: NPS of -27

3. PEEPS: NPS of -36

C. AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY PREFER TO BUY IN-STORE

Q: What is your favorite way to shop for Easter?

1. In-store: 90%

2. Online: 10%

D. THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS PLAN TO SPEND LESS THAN $25 PER GIFT

Q: How much are you likely to spend on an Easter gift?

1. Between $10 and $25 (37%)

2. Less than $10 (27%)

3. Between $25 and $50 (21%)

4. Between $50 and $100 (10%)

E. CANDY IS THE MOST POPULAR EASTER PURCHASE

Q: Which products do you plan to buy on/around Easter?

1. Candy: 23%

2. Plastic eggs or baskets: 15%

3. Stuffed animals: 12%

4. Toys: 12%

5. Clothes: 9%

F. WAL-MART IS THE MOST POPULAR BRICK & MORTAR RETAILER FOR EASTER GIFT SHOPPING

Q: If shopping in-store, what are your favorite stores to shop for Easter gifts?

1. Wal-Mart (38%)

2. Walgreen’s or a similar drugstore chain (19%)

3. Target (18%)

4. TJ Maxx or a similar discount chain (7%)

5. Safeway or a similar grocery chain (5%)

(conducted via mobile phone on March 28, 2017 by Pollfish)