GOLDEN — Ed Perlmutter will make an announcement on Sunday, April 9 in Golden, CO. Perlmutter is currently the Democratic U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.

WHEN: Sunday, April 9, 2017 | 1:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Natural Grocers | 2401 Ford Street | Golden, CO 80401

WHO: Perlmutter, friends and neighbors, local Coloradans

BACKGROUND:

A lifelong resident of Jefferson County, Ed and his family have deep roots in Colorado. Ed graduated from Jefferson High School in Edgewater and earned his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado Boulder. His grandfather and father ran a local concrete business for decades where Ed helped as a laborer during the summers in college and law school. Ed went on to practice business law with a local law firm for 25 years while raising his family in Jefferson County where his three daughters also attended Jefferson County public schools.

Since being first elected to the Colorado State Senate in 1994, Ed has worked hard to improve the quality of life for hardworking Coloradans. During his two terms in the State Senate, Ed became known for his bipartisan approach and work on issues such as renewable energy and smart growth policies.

In 2006, Ed was elected to represent the 7th Congressional District in Congress and quickly earned a reputation as someone who gets things done for Colorado. In Congress, Ed has been a champion for Colorado and is regarded as one of the most bipartisan members in Congress. In the 113th Congress, Georgetown University’s Lugar Center/McCourt School recognized Ed as the 23rd most bipartisan Representative in Congress and the most bipartisan member of Colorado’s delegation.

Ed’s work in Congress includes protecting and creating good-paying jobs in Colorado including fighting for funding for the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden and protecting thousands of jobs as part of the Orion manned space flight program. Ed has also been a bulldog when it comes to ensuring the new VA Medical Center is completed to serve Veterans across the Rocky Mountain region. With his bipartisan approach and effective leadership, Ed was re-elected five times in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the United States.

Ed currently lives in Arvada with his wife, Nancy, a retired public school teacher. Their blended family includes six grown children and three spouses: Alexis and her husband Matt, Abby and her husband Jonny, Zoe, David, Jane, and Matt and his wife Clare. In September 2016, Ed and Nancy welcomed their first grandchild, Fin.

Since 2007, Ed has been working hard on behalf of hardworking Coloradans:

· Jobs & the Economy: Ed’s number one priority has been creating more opportunity for the hardworking folks in Colorado. From supporting the Small Business Jobs Act to advocating for the new Denver Patent Office, Ed supports policies and initiatives that create good-paying jobs and expands economic opportunity for all Coloradans.

· Infrastructure: Ed has been a champion for critical infrastructure and light rail and public transportation projects across Colorado, including the Gold Line, West Line, A-Line from Union Station to DIA, and the Managed Lanes/Bus Rapid Transit Project. In 2015, Ed supported the FAST Act which provides $3.4 billion in direct highway and transit formula funds for Colorado over the next five years. In addition, Ed helped secure FEMA assistance for Colorado flood recovery efforts and raise the FHWA infrastructure cap to $500 million to provide the flexibility needed to address the infrastructure rebuilding costs.

· Education and Student Loan Debt: Ed supported the Every Child Succeeds Act to allow states to set their own standards and maintain strong accountability. In addition, Ed has worked hard to reduce the student loan debt by supporting policies to increase the level of Pell grants, reduce student loan interest rates, increase the maximum tax deduction for interest paid on any qualified education loan, and create student repayment programs in exchange for community service.

· Veterans and the New VA Medical Center: Ed has been a bulldog to make sure the new VA Medical Center is completed to serve Veterans across the Rocky Mountain region, including playing a critical role in securing the final funding and authorization for the facility in 2016. In addition, Ed supports legislation to put Veterans back to work when they return home and ensure they receive the benefits they need and deserve.

· Immigration: Immigration is vital to Colorado’s economy which is why Ed supports comprehensive immigration reform that will create jobs, lower the deficit, strengthen our borders and provide an earned pathway to citizenship for undocumented Americans who are paying taxes and learning English.

· Energy/Environment: Ed has been a tireless advocate for renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives, including supporting legislation to give national labs like NREL in Golden the tools and funding they need to work toward energy independence.