The National Weather Service office in Denver/Boulder has issued a winter storm warning for most of tonight (April 4) for Elbert County and central and eastern Douglas County above 6,000 feet, including the cities of Castle Rock, Elbert, Fondis, Kiowa, and Larkspur.

The heaviest snowfall of 2-5 inches is expected in the foothills and from metro-Denver south to the Palmer Divide, but areas further east could receive anywhere from a trace to 3 inches.

Wind gusts of 25 mph are also anticipated, meaning visibility could be restricted to under one mile.

Winter storm conditions are expected to lift about midnight.

Commuters will likely have to combat snow-packed an/or slushy roadways during the morning drive.