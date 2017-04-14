Longmont activists have planned a town hall meeting with Republican Congressman Ken Buck this Saturday, April 15, at 2:15 PM, at the Longmont Public Library.

It’s likely that Buck won’t be there. His staff has told organizers of the event that he has other commitments. But they say the town hall will go on as scheduled, and they are holding a chair for Buck in case he changes his mind.

Buck has already held one Town Hall in Longmont this year. But it did not satisfy Longmont resident Kendra Eastvedt, who found it“extremely authoritarian. I had to get pre-authorization to be admitted to the meeting. I was not allowed to carry a sign, speak out of order, or display emotion in terms of a raised voice.” Eastvedt added that the location of the meeting, at the Southwest Weld County Services Complex, while technically in Longmont, did not really feel like a Longmont meeting.

“I’m glad I can help organize a real town hall that is really in Longmont,” she said.

Planning for the town hall has been going on for some time. “When I spoke with Rep. Buck back in February he was reluctant to commit to a traditional town hall, open to all,” said Ira Chernus, another town hall organizer. “Then I consulted several prominent political figures in Longmont, and all agreed that our representatives should have open meetings, where all residents, including members of the press, are free to attend, ask questions, and speak their mind. We are disappointed that Mr. Buck is still avoiding genuinely public meeting. We hope he will change his mind.”

Hearing that Buck would probably not be at the town hall, Eastvedt commented, “If Rep. Buck is this afraid of his constituents, perhaps he should consider another line of work.”

Bob Seay, who ran against Buck in 2016, will be at the town hall to offer the Democrats’ perspective on Buck’s performance in Congress.

The event will be held this Saturday, April 15, at 2:15 PM, at the Longmont Public Library, on Kimbark Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues. It will be preceded by the weekly “Longmont Leads With Love” vigil at 1:00 PM at 6th and Main Streets, and a march from the vigil site to the Library, led by bagpipes, starting at 1:45 PM.