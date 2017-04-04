Wet weather last week led to several cancellations or postponements of local games. Makeup game or date changes are listed below:

Strasburg High School’s March 28 baseball game against Brush will be made up on Saturday, April 29, at Brush with varsity scheduled for 11 a.m. and the JV game to follow. Whether the Indians’ April 1 game against Jefferson Academy will be made up is unknown.

In an effort to miss the forecast of bad weather tomorrow, Byers’ April 4 game at Limon has been moved to Wednesday, April 5. First pitch is still slated for 4:30 p.m. Byers’ games last week were both canceled and any makeup dates will be announced later.

More makeup dates will be posted as they become known. Updated schedules will also be available in upcoming editions of the Eastern Colorado News and The I-70 Scout.