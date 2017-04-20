Investigators are asking for help in finding killer of three people found Southwest of Boulder

| April 18, 2017

BOULDER (AP) — Investigators are asking for help finding whoever was responsible for killing three people found in a Colorado home.

Deputies conducting a welfare check at the request of a worried acquaintance found the bodies of the homeowners, 54-year-old Wallace White and 56-year-old Kelly Sloat-White, and 39-year-old Emory Fraker on Saturday. Investigators quickly ruled out murder-suicide as a possibility.

Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said someone targeted the home but investigators haven’t released any information about any possible suspects or motive.

The home in the scenic foothills about 20 miles southwest of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road on a 2-acre lot in a wooded area.

People with any information about the killings are being asked to call a tip line or submit an email.

