BROOMFIELD — The Colorado Department of Agriculture will host a public meeting to provide information on the CDA Farm Product Dealer Program as it relates to the commercial use of industrial hemp in Colorado.

This meeting will provide beneficial information for industrial hemp producers, processors and prospective Farm Product Dealers or Commodity Handlers of industrial hemp.

The meeting will runfrom 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at Colorado Department of Agriculture, 305 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield. A livestream will be broadcast on the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s YouTube channel.

“the number of Colorado farmers registered to grow industrial hemp is growing at a rapid pace. As a result, the CDA has launched an effort to bring dealers of unprocessed industrial hemp into compliance with the CDA Farm Product and Commodity Handler Acts,” said CDA official Hollis Glenn. “These programs provide important financial protection to Colorado producers who entrust their agricultural products and commodities to dealers with the expectation of future payment.”

The Farm Products Program protects producers by regulating businesses that purchase and store agriculture products. Protection is achieved through licensing and bonding buyers; auditing and inspecting licensed dealers for financial soundness; and investigating producer and consumer complaints.

Since unprocessed industrial hemp and hemp seed each fall under the statutory definition of a farm product and a commodity respectively, CDA’s goal is to bring industrial hemp dealers and commodity handlers into compliance with these programs before the 2017 harvest.

For more information, contact Mark Gallegos at marka.gallegos@state.co.us or (303) 867-9213.