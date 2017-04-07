Michaelson Jenet-Danielson Bill Helps Vets Receive College Credit for Certain Military Training

A bill by Reps. Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Jessie Danielson to facilitate applying college credit for military service passed the House unanimously this morning with a 63-0 vote. Every representative present in the chamber also chose to co-sponsor the measure, signaling overwhelming support for the bill.

“Coming from a military family, I understand the frustration of Colorado veterans who return to civilian life and face unnecessary obstacles,” said Rep. Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City. “We owe it to our veterans to honor their service and training, and empower them to pursue their educational goals.”

“We have an obligation to our veterans to honor the American dream they fought for,” said Rep. Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “And part of that is taking concrete steps to give them access to the good paying jobs available to them. One significant obstacle that veterans face when transitioning to civilian life is not being able to convert their service into college credit. That’s where our bill comes into play.”

HB17-1004 would require Colorado colleges and universities to have a policy in place to award credit for military service.

The bill now continues to the Senate for consideration.