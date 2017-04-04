DENVER — Colorado’s Transportation Commission will be holding a public hearing later this month regarding the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 – 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP).

The hearing will be held Thursday, April 20, at the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) headquarters, 4201 E. Arkansas Ave., Denver. It will be conducted in conjunction with the Commission’s monthly meeting at a time still to be determined. As part of the hearing, information regarding the STIP will be presented and public comments received

“It’s part of our short-term and long-term planning process,” said Colorado Transportation Commissioner Chairman Gary Reiff. “The STIP not only specifies the projects CDOT plans to fund over the next four years but it also identifies the year each project will be funded, based on available revenues.”

The STIP normally is prepared right after, or in conjunction with, the development of the long-range Statewide Transportation Plan (SWP). Following a project’s inclusion in the STIP, it can be budgeted within the appropriate fiscal year.

Individuals wishing to speak at the hearing should RSVP by Friday, April 14. Those unable to attend can view a draft STIP at: www.codot.gov/business/budget/statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip-reports-information. Comments regarding the STIP must be submitted by April 28, 2017. Questions, comments and RSVP information should be submitted to Jamie Collins via email at jamie.collins@state.co.us, phone at (303) 757-9092, or mail at: CDOT, Office of Financial Management and Budget – 4201 E. Arkansas Avenue, Room 212, Denver, CO 80222.

Information gathered from the public hearing and during the comment period is reviewed and incorporated to finalize the STIP. The Plan then will be submitted to the Commission at its May 2017 meeting for consideration and approval. If approved, the STIP is sent to the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration for final approval. If the federal agencies consent, the STIP becomes effective on July 1.