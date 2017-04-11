WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the below statement following his vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court.

Gardner attended the White House ceremony where President Trump first announced fellow Coloradan Neil Gorsuch as his choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy and released a statement praising the Judge. The following day, Gardner was the second Senator to meet with the native Coloradan and offer him his full support.

Throughout the confirmation process, Gardner urged his colleagues to support Gorsuch and met with interested stakeholders. At the White House, Gardner met with tribal leaders and explained Gorsuch’s deep understanding of Western issues, including tribal law. At the outset of his confirmation hearing, Gardner introduced Gorsuch to the Judiciary Committee.

(Video of Gardner’s statement is available to download here.)

“Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch is an exceptional choice to serve on the Supreme Court, and I was honored to cast my vote for him today,” said Gardner. “Throughout the confirmation process, I urged my colleagues to support this supremely qualified, mainstream jurist who will serve our country well. Neil Gorsuch has a deep understanding of Western issues and future generations of Coloradans will benefit from his service to our country. Both Democrats and Republicans in Colorado who know Gorsuch best supported his confirmation to the Court. They have praised Gorsuch as one of the brightest legal minds in the country and have seen the thoughtful approach he took while serving on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. It is a proud day for Colorado and the United States has much to look forward to with Neil Gorsuch serving on the Supreme Court.”

