Gardner Supports Judge Neil Gorsuch on Senate Floor

| April 6, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke on the Senate floor today in support of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

(Click here  to watch his full remarks.)

 

