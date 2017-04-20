WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the below statement regarding continued reports of torture, kidnapping, and murder of gay men in Chechnya, part of the Russian Federation.

“These reports are extremely disturbing and contrary to basic international human rights norms,” said Gardner. “I join the Trump Administration’s call for Russian authorities to immediately investigate the reports of these horrific actions and hold the perpetrators accountable. The United States will not stand for discrimination based on sexual orientation, or any other reason, and we cannot look the other way as human rights are violated around the world.”