Gardner Statement on Human Rights Violations in Russia

| April 18, 2017

WASHINGTON  D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the below statement regarding continued reports of torture, kidnapping, and murder of gay men in Chechnya, part of the Russian Federation.

 

“These reports are extremely disturbing and contrary to basic international human rights norms,” said Gardner. “I join the Trump Administration’s call for Russian authorities to immediately investigate the reports of these horrific actions and hold the perpetrators accountable. The United States will not stand for discrimination based on sexual orientation, or any other reason, and we cannot look the other way as human rights are violated around the world.” 

Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Gardner Statement on Human Rights Violations in Russia

WASHINGTON  D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,Read More

Sen. Fields, Rep. Weissman, Rep. Jackson, and Rep. Michaelson Jenet to Host Education Town Hall

AURORA — State Senator Rhonda Fields and Representatives Mike Weissman, Dominique Jackson, and Dafna MichaelsonRead More

  • Upgrading Colorado’s Education System

  • State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

  • Gardner Concludes Tour of the Western Slope

  • LONGMONT ACTIVISTS HOLD TOWN MEETING WITH (OR WITHOUT) REP. KEN BUCK 

  • State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

  • Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

  • Achieving a Vision for Education in Colorado

  • GOP Is the Party of ‘No’ on Long Bill

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: