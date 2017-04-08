Gardner makes statement on Syria strikes

| April 7, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC — United States Senator Cory (R-CO) Gardner, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the following statement tonight after reports of US strikes in Syria:

“Tonight, the United States of America took action against a treacherous regime whose actions and allies have shown the world the dark edge of humanity. The use of chemical weapons is illegal under international law and the Administration is well justified taking this long-overdue action tonight against a designated state sponsor of terrorism.

“I believe this action must be part of a broader strategy to achieve the following U.S. national security goals: to ultimately remove a brutal and lawless regime from power that is in violation of international law, to eradicate the Islamic State and associated groups, and to achieve a clear humanitarian goal of saving the Syrian people from slaughter.

“I hope our partners in freedom and dignity will see this U.S. leadership as the first act of a global partnership to end this chapter of depravity.”

