WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) has concluded a tour of the Western Slope where he discussed a wide range of topics with Coloradans.

On Saturday, Gardner was in Grand Junction, visiting with local leaders and giving an update following the conclusion of the US Senate legislative session in Washington. Gardner took questions from constituents and discussed his efforts to remove burdensome federal regulations, grow the Western Slope’s economy, and move the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Grand Junction, CO.

On Tuesday, Gardner toured the Rifle-Garfield County Airport and met with airport officials to discuss the importance of local airports to Western Colorado and learn more about the new technologies the airport is utilizing to fight fires across the state. Gardner also met with the Garfield County Commissioners to discuss federal land management issues. Next, Gardner visited Colorado Mountain College (CMC) in Rifle and hosted a roundtable with CMC leadership and area school superintendents where they discussed issues facing rural communities. Gardner also met with CMC students and toured the campus to see some of the unique programs offered by the college.

Yesterday, Gardner held a healthcare roundtable with healthcare providers where they discussed his efforts to support rural hospitals, including the telehealth legislation he recently introduced, which will expand coverage to telehealth services and incentivize the healthcare industry to develop new technologies that can improve care. Gardner toured the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area and discussed his support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund with Colorado Canyons Association Board Members. Next, Gardner met with the Fruita City Council and toured Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center where he held a roundtable with members of the Western Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. Gardner and the Cattlemen discussed moving the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction, as well as reducing burdensome regulations that harm Colorado’s farmers and ranchers.

“I enjoyed spending time on the Western Slope these past few days and meeting with Coloradans to hear their concerns,” said Gardner. “Whether it’s healthcare reform, public lands issues, or rural economic development, it is important for me to listen to my constituents and understand how policy created in Washington affects their everyday lives. I always say that Washington cannot operate in a vacuum and I look forward to taking everything I have heard over the past few days into account as I work toward solutions that will benefit Coloradans. We have to make sure the Western Slope has that loud, strong voice it deserves.”