Fire recovery workshop

| April 12, 2017

CCTA is hosting a free fire recovery workshop at the Haxtun School on Thursday, April 13.

A free meal will be served at 5:30 PM, followed by speakers at 6:00. Don Brown, CO commissioner of Ag will share his experience with fire recovery from a previous fire in Yuma. Green Cover Seeds will answer questions about spring seeding options and plant management, and Jake Miller will discuss strategies for grazing cropland and fenceless range.

Please RSVP for supper at www.highplainsnotill.com

