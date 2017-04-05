BOULDER (AP) — Colorado residents and leaders will be discussing the impact opting out standardized tests could have on Colorado school districts at a forum hosted by the University of Colorado.

The Daily Camera reports Wednesday’s event is focused on the opt-out movement that is taking place in liberal and conservative school districts across the state.

School officials say the state stopped requiring standardized tests for high seniors after multiple protests over the amount of testing. Currently, juniors only take the SAT and sophomores take the PSAT. High school freshmen are required to take the state assessments.

Boulder Valley School District says it still sees a high volume of students opt out, especially among high school freshmen.