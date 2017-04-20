The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of two suspects involved in a theft of two sets of car keys from a business.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, two male suspects entered a business in the 7500 block of East Evans Avenue while it was closed for the weekend. While the car keys were stolen, both vehicles were not on the property at the time.

Anyone with information about the identification of these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information.