The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with information regarding the shooting that occurred on E. Leetsdale Drive during the afternoon of March 15, 2017. Video of the suspect vehicle and a composite of the suspect are now available. Just after 4 p.m. on March 15, the suspect shot at the two victims, ages 25 and 30, just after they left an apartment complex parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Parker Road. As the victims left the area. The suspect then followed them onto Parker Road heading north. The suspect fired more shots at the victims near E. Leetsdale Drive and S. Oneida Street, and again near E. Leetsdale Drive and E. Exposition Avenue. At E. Leetsdale Drive and South Jersey Street, the suspect got out of his vehicle as traffic was stopped, walked to the victims’ vehicle, and shot into it multiple times. The victims got out of their vehicle and fled to a nearby business. The suspect then left in his own vehicle. The victims suffered minor injuries. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s. He was bald or had very short hair and an oval face. He was heavy-set and might have been wearing a bright green shirt. The vehicle the suspect was driving has been described as a green, late model (possibly late 1990s or early 2000s) Buick LeSabre, with dark tinted windows. Please call Crime Stoppers with any information. Call METRO DENVER Crime Stoppers