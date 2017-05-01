Left-handed pitcher Mike Dunn placed on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have reinstated right-handed pitcher Chad Qualls from the 10-day disabled list (right-forearm tightness) and have placed left-handed pitcher Mike Dunn on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms, retroactive to Sunday, April 23.

· Qualls, 38, will be making his first appearance on the active roster for the Rockies this season after beginning the year on the disabled list … in his first season with Colorado in 2016, went 2-0 with a 5.23 ERA (32.2 IP, 19 ER), nine walks and 22 strikeouts … will be embarking on his 14th season in the Major Leagues … in his career, is 51-47 with a 3.86 ERA (790.2 IP, 339 ER), 206 walks and 613 strikeouts over 825 career appearances … the Lomita, Calif., native signed a two-year contract with Colorado on Dec. 8, 2015, and has previously appeared with Houston (2004-07, 2014-15), Arizona (2008-10), Tampa Bay (2010), San Diego (2011), Philadelphia (2012), New York-AL (2012), Pittsburgh (2012) and Miami (2013). Qualls Stats

· Dunn, 31, signed a three-year contract with Colorado on Dec. 15, 2016, and has gone 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA (7.2 IP, 1 ER), two walks and 10 strikeouts over his first 10 appearances with the Rockies … the Farmington, N.M., native has played parts of nine Major League seasons with New York-AL (2009), Atlanta (2010), Florida/Miami (2011-16) and Colorado (2017) … over 444 career relief appearances, is 30-25 with a 3.49 ERA (358.2 IP, 139 ER), 174 walks and 399 strikeouts. Dunn Stats

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster.