Right-handed pitcher German Márquez optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have reinstated left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin from the 10-day disabled list and have optioned right-hander German Márquez to Triple-A Albuquerque.

· Rusin, 30, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 2, retroactive to March 30, with a right oblique strain … the Lexington, Ken., native made one rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on April 6 and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with three strikeouts … made seven starts and 22 relief appearances for Colorado in 2016 … went 2-1 with a 2.58 ERA (45.1 IP, 13 ER), eight walks and 41 strikeouts as a reliever … in two seasons with the Rockies since being acquired off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 27, 2014, has gone 9-15 with a 4.71 ERA (216.0 IP, 113 ER), 64 walks and 155 strikeouts in 52 appearances, 29 starts … in his career with Chicago-NL (2012-14) and Colorado (2015-16), is 13-24 with a 4.80 ERA (324.2 IP, 173 ER), 104 walks and 220 strikeouts in 77 appearances, 49 starts.

· Márquez, 22, did not make an appearance in his time on the Rockies Opening Day roster … it was his first career Opening Day roster … made his Major League debut for the Rockies in 2016 and went 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA (20.2 IP, 12 ER), six walks and 15 strikeouts in six appearances, three starts … earned his first career win on Sept. 21 vs. St. Louis, becoming the second-youngest Rockies pitcher to earn his first career win … was acquired by Colorado from Tampa Bay, along with left-hander Jake McGee, in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson and infielder Kevin Padlo on Jan. 28, 2016 … was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a non-drafted international free agent on July 2, 2011.

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster.