Infielder-outfielder Stephen Cardullo optioned to Triple-A

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have recalled right-handed pitcher German Márquez from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned infielder-outfielder Stephen Cardullo to Triple-A Albuquerque

· Márquez, 22, will make his first start of the 2017 season for the Rockies tonight … made his first Opening Day roster but did not make an appearance before being optioned to Triple-A on April 9 … went 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA (10.0 IP, 3 ER), no walks and 18 strikeouts over three games, two starts with Triple-A Albuquerque … made his Major League debut for the Rockies in 2016 and went 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA (20.2 IP, 12 ER), six walks and 15 strikeouts in six appearances, three starts … was acquired by Colorado from Tampa Bay, along with left-hander Jake McGee, in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson and infielder Kevin Padlo on Jan. 28, 2016 … was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a non-drafted international free agent on July 2, 2011. Márquez Stats

· Cardullo, 29, made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career … in 15 games with the Rockies this season, is batting .143 (4-for-28) with three RBI … made his Major League Debut on Aug. 26, 2016 … over 43 Major League career games is batting .190 (16-for-84) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI … was originally drafted by Arizona in the 24th round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University. Cardullo Stats

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster.