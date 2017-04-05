Club selects Denver native Kyle Freeland from Hartford

MILWAUKEE – The Colorado Rockies finalized their 2017 Opening Day 25-man roster today by selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher and Denver native Kyle Freeland from Double-A Hartford, designating right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro for assignment and placing six players on the 10-day disabled list.

The club placed the following six players on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, March 30: right-handed pitchers Jairo Díaz (recovery from Tommy John surgery) and Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness), left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin (right oblique strain), catcher Tom Murphy (fracture, right forearm), infielder Ian Desmond (fracture, left hand) and outfielder David Dahl (stress reaction, sixth rib).

The team previously placed right-handed pitcher Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) on the 60-day disabled list on March 26.

The Rockies begin the franchise’s 25th Major League season, on Monday at Milwaukee’s Miller Park at 12:10 p.m. MDT, beginning a four-game series against the Brewers. Colorado returns to Coors Field on Friday, April 7 for the Home Opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. MDT.

Right-handed Pitchers (9): Tyler Chatwood, Carlos Estévez, Jon Gray, Greg Holland, Jordan Lyles, German Márquez, Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino, Antonio Senzatela

Left-handed Pitchers (4): Tyler Anderson, Mike Dunn, Kyle Freeland, Jake McGee

Catchers (2): Dustin Garneau, Tony Wolters

Infielders (6): Cristhian Adames, Alexi Amarista, Nolan Arenado, DJ LeMahieu, Mark Reynolds, Trevor Story

Outfielders (4): Charlie Blackmon, Stephen Cardullo, Carlos González, Gerardo Parra

Disabled List (7): RHP Chad Bettis*, OF David Dahl, INF Ian Desmond, RHP Jairo Díaz, C Tom Murphy, RHP Chad Qualls, LHP Chris Rusin (* 60-day disabled list)

Colorado has a full 40-man roster.