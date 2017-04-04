DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner, Brannan Sand & Gravel Company, will begin the Colfax Resurfacing and Pedestrian Improvements project on Colfax Avenue from Speer Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard with signage erected this week.

The $5 million project will consist of milling existing pavement and resurfacing with an asphalt overlay on 3.5 miles of Colfax Avenue, and reconstruction of 96 curb ramps.

“Colfax Avenue is a major road people use to get into the heart of Denver,” said Paul Jesaitis, Region 1 Transportation Director. “That’s why this project is important to us to improve the safety of both motorists and pedestrians. We recognize that there are a lot of businesses and residences along this stretch and it is our goal to minimize impact of the traveling public and ensure that they have access to where they need to go at all times.”

The project will continue through the summer with anticipated completion in fall 2017. Motorists should expect lane and sidewalk closures, and lane shifts.

The project will be done in phases in order to minimize traffic impacts. Normal working hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for sidewalks and curb ramps from April through June. After the sidewalk and concrete work is complete, resurfacing will begin in June and continue through September. The working hours in this phase will be from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Travel impacts through Friday, April 7, will be:

Colorado Boulevard to York Street: Sidewalk closures are likely throughout the week for work on manholes and valve boxes. Lane closures on Colfax will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For additional information, call the project information line at 1-844-281-4473, Option 1; email the team at ColfaxSpeertoColorado@gmail.com; or visit the project website and sign up for updates at https://www.codot.gov/projects/colfax-resurfacing-denver. For travel conditions, visit COTrip.org, sign up for GovDelivery, or call 511.