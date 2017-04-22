Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts

| April 20, 2017

Company name:  Beyond Meat of El Segundo, California

Product name:  Feisty Crumbles

·         5-pound bags and 11-ounce bags

·         Best by dates 2/2/2018, 2/3/2018 and 2/9/2018

·         Lot numbers 20120202T, 20170203T, 20170209T

 

Reason for recall:  May contain undeclared peanuts

 

Distribution: Whole Foods Markets nationwide

