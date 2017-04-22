Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts
Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts
Company name: Beyond Meat of El Segundo, California
Product name: Feisty Crumbles
· 5-pound bags and 11-ounce bags
· Best by dates 2/2/2018, 2/3/2018 and 2/9/2018
· Lot numbers 20120202T, 20170203T, 20170209T
Reason for recall: May contain undeclared peanuts
Distribution: Whole Foods Markets nationwide
« About 5,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are heading to a training exercise on the plains of Colorado. (Previous News)
Related News
The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies recalled due to undeclared milk
The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies recalled due to undeclared milk Company name: Jimmy’s Cookies,Read More
Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts
Beyond Meat Feisty Crumbles recalled for undeclared peanuts Company name: Beyond Meat of El Segundo,Read More