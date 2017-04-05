The University of Colorado Boulder will bring together journalists, media scholars, lawyers, archivists, photographers and filmmakers for a one-day conference on Saturday, April 15: Reporting in the Age of Alternative Facts.

The conference, which is free and open to the public, will feature sessions from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Eaton Humanities building and will be hosted by the College of Media, Communication and Information’s Department of Journalism.

“In this charged political climate with journalism under fire, CU Boulder is bringing together a range of voices to discuss the way through the morass of disinformation,” said Mei-Ling McNamara, an assistant professor in journalism and organizer of the conference. “Frontline journalists, scholars, students and the public will have the chance to debate, discuss and reflect on this critical juncture in journalistic practice.”

The keynote — “In the time of Trump, where is the free press headed?” — will be a conversation between Joe Sexton, ProPublica senior editor and a 25-year veteran of The New York Times; and Elizabeth Skewes, an associate professor of journalism and media studies whose research focuses on media sociology and news practices, the media’s role in electoral politics and politics in popular culture. The session will open the conference at 10 a.m. in room 1B 50 of Eaton Humanities.

In addition, talks will include panelists from the New York Times, The Nation, The Denver Post, KGNU Community Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS and other organizations.

“For students of journalism and members of the wider community, this is a valuable opportunity to raise debate and discussion about how we got here and where we’re headed,” said McNamara.

View the full schedule and register. There is no fee to attend the conference, but registration is requested.