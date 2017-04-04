Adams County to host telephone town hall April 11

| April 3, 2017

Residents are asked to register at https://www.adcogov.org/videos/town-hall-meetings and include their made, zip code and phone number. Upon registering, the county will call residents back to join the meeting.

“You simply answer our call to join the live forum with county leaders,” a statement on the county’s website said.

All issues are open for discussion.

The county reiterates the telephone meeting will start promptly at 7 p.m.

 

