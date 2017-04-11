Bipartisan Hamner-Rankin Bill Creates Framework to Improve CO Education System

The House Education Committee this afternoon approved a bipartisan bill sponsored by Reps. Millie Hamner, D-Dillon, and Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, to establish a legislative steering committee to create a strategic plan for the future of education in Colorado.

“We need to make sure we’re doing everything for the children of Colorado to be prepared, to be successful, and to get a good job,” said Rep. Hamner. “This plan will unite the energy, excitement and ideas about education throughout the state to create a plan that reflects what we really want for our children.”

“Colorado can and should do better,” Rep. Hamner continued. “We are well-positioned to succeed— we have great educators and great schools. We just need to make sure we engage every citizen and stakeholder in this state.”

HB17-1287 creates a legislative steering committee tasked with establishing a vision for the future of education in Colorado and developing a strategic plan to achieve that vision. The bill also creates an advisory board with representatives from the department of education, department of higher education, governor’s office and early childhood leadership commission. A second advisory board would consist of representatives from various education stakeholder groups from across the state.

The plan would undergo four phases:

· Researching high-performing education systems in other states and countries to compare with Colorado’s current system

· Collecting public input from teachers, parents and any groups wanting to be involved across the state

· Analyzing information collected and creating the vision and strategic plan to achieve it

· Adopting and implementing the plan

The 9-4 vote sends the bill to the House Appropriations Committee.