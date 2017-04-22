About 5,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are heading to a training exercise on the plains of Colorado.

| April 20, 2017

FORT CARSON (AP) — About 5,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are heading to a training exercise on the plains of Colorado.

The Gazette reports that over 60 separate convoys of about 20 vehicles each are using two routes to travel from Fort Carson near Colorado Springs to the Pinon (PIN’-yun) Canyon Maneuver Site this week to avoid jamming traffic.

The vehicles making the 140-mile (225-kilometer) trip include eight-wheeled, 18-ton Strykers.

The soldiers will be preparing to fight a mock war in the California desert but the journey along Colorado highways is also part of the training for the 1st Brigade Combat Team. The unit is designed to drive itself into war.

Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

CDOT Warns Public of Phone Scam

STATEWIDE – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning the public about a currentRead More

Crime Stoppers Alert regarding March Shooting on Leetsdale

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with information regarding the shootingRead More

  • About 5,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are heading to a training exercise on the plains of Colorado.

  • Crime Stoppers Alert

  • Investigators are asking for help in finding killer of three people found Southwest of Boulder

  • Industrial hemp meeting happens today

  • LONGMONT ACTIVISTS HOLD TOWN MEETING WITH (OR WITHOUT) REP. KEN BUCK 

  • State House Speaker to visit Hugo hospital

  • Fire recovery workshop

  • Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: