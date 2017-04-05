FORT COLLINS — Honest, humorous and forthright. That’s how critics have described Anne Lamott’s newest book, Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy.

The author, maybe best known for her nonfiction Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life, will discuss her work Wednesday, April 12, at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road. Her appearance is part of the Evening with an Author Series, presented by Friends of the CSU Libraries and the Poudre River Friends of the Library.

Tickets are available at Old Firehouse Books, 232 Walnut St., Fort Collins. Receive one ticket to the event for each copy of Hallelujah Anyway purchased in store, by phone, or online at oldfirehousebooks.com/lamott. Children under the age of 5 do not need a ticket.

A book sale and signing will follow the program.

In Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy, Lamott explores where to find meaning in life, while detailing personal anecdotes in difficult situations, and inspiring readers to recognize the importance of mercy. She encourages readers to forgive a debt, to absolve the unsolvable, and to let go of the judgment and pain that make life so difficult.

Old Firehouse Books, Hilton Fort Collins, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, the Liggett Family Endowment and KUNC Radio support the Evening with an Author Series.