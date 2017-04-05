Anne Lamott in Fort Collins April 12 as part of Evening with an Author Series

| April 4, 2017

FORT COLLINS — Honest, humorous and forthright. That’s how critics have described Anne Lamott’s newest book, Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy.

The author, maybe best known for her nonfiction Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life, will discuss her work Wednesday, April 12, at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road. Her appearance is part of the Evening with an Author Series, presented by Friends of the CSU Libraries and the Poudre River Friends of the Library.

Tickets are available at Old Firehouse Books, 232 Walnut St., Fort Collins. Receive one ticket to the event for each copy of Hallelujah Anyway purchased in store, by phone, or online at oldfirehousebooks.com/lamott. Children under the age of 5 do not need a ticket.

A book sale and signing will follow the program.

In Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy, Lamott explores where to find meaning in life, while detailing personal anecdotes in difficult situations, and inspiring readers to recognize the importance of mercy. She encourages readers to forgive a debt, to absolve the unsolvable, and to let go of the judgment and pain that make life so difficult.

Old Firehouse Books, Hilton Fort Collins, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, the Liggett Family Endowment and KUNC Radio support the Evening with an Author Series.
Colorado News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Nat’l Weather Service announces hazardous weather, winter storm warning

The National Weather Service office in Denver/Boulder has issued a winter storm warning for mostRead More

‘The Crowd & The Cloud’ features CoCoRaHS citizen science

  FORT COLLINS — A new, four-episode public television series, “The Crowd & The Cloud,” highlights theRead More

  • ‘Alternative facts’ the topic of CU Boulder journalism conference April 15

  • Anne Lamott in Fort Collins April 12 as part of Evening with an Author Series

  • ACT Human Rights Film Festival announces Harry Belafonte at closing night presentation of Magnolia Pictures’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’

  • Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremonies

  • Colfax project from Colorado to Speer boulevards starts this week

  • Hearing set for statewide transportation improvement plan

  • CSU Tropical Meteorology Project has new co-author, Michael Bell

  • George Wittemyer finds the positive in tragic elephant conservation research

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: