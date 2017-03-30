The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred on the High Line Canal Trail near the 1600 block of S. Quebec Way. At about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, March 27, the victim, a high-school-aged young woman, was running along the trail when she was tackled from behind. After being tackled, the victim and her attacker rolled down the embankment into the canal bed. The victim screamed and kicked at her attacker, who finally fled south along the canal bed. The suspect in this case is a white male, about 5’10” to 6’ tall. He had a medium build and no facial hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark sweatshirt and a black beanie, or knit, cap. The victim believes he might have been in in his 20s. This crime is being investigated as an unlawful sexual contact and second degree assault, as the victim did suffer injuries amounting to serious bodily injury during the attack. Additional Safety Information from Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Police Department The location where the crime occurred borders both Arapahoe County and Denver. Both the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver Police Department have received requests for information regarding other attacks along the High Line Canal trail. Neither agency has had reports of any attack similar to this one in recent history. With that said, criminals can take advantage of circumstances in any area, at any time. Both agencies offer these tips for those using the High Line Canal trail, or any other area trail. · Be aware of other users, as well as those who may not be active users of the trail, or who may be loitering. · Whether walking, running or riding, it is important to keep both ears on the trail. Using headphones impairs one of your most important senses and can contribute to conflicts with other trail users or prevent you from hearing danger approaching. · Criminals frequently take advantage of darkness, and the natural surroundings of the trail limit lighted areas. Use the trail during daylight hours or with friends – or both! · Always carry identification, and a phone if possible. · Trust your instincts, they are usually right. · It can’t hurt to brush up on self-defense tactics. You never know if you may need them for yourself or to protect someone else. · If you see something, say something. This is our community and we can protect each other. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), or the Arapahoe County tip line at 720-874-8477.