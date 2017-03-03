Art Contest Entries Sought

Washington — Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in the 4th Congressional District. The theme is “America the Beautiful.” High school students can submit an original work of art for display during April at Centennial Park Library in Greeley. The winners will be announced April 14 at an awards ceremony, also at Centennial Park Library. The winning work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The entry deadline is March 24 with the artwork delivered to Centennial Park Library from March 27-29. For more information, visit buck.house.gov.

March 2017 at the Denver Art Museum

Mi Tierra

Check out the dynamic site-specific installations of Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place by 13 Latino artists that express experiences of contemporary life in the American West with tours at 2 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and an in-depth Mindful Looking tour on March 21. Make yourself at home and celebrate the love of the land at Untitled: Roots on March 31.

Star Wars™ and The Power of Costume

The popular exhibition, Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume continues, with weekend demonstrations in the Costume Studio and daily opportunities for hands-on creativity. Dated and timed ticket required.

Spring Break Fun

Family fun in March includes Spring Break—complete with special performances of the family-friendly play, Art Emergency: Code Redder—as well as Free First Saturday/CelebrARTE, Create Playdate and Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives.

Other Highlights

Celebrate the Month of Photography with a special lecture series featuring Carol Golemboski (March 3), Andrew Beckham (March 17), Gary Emrich (March 23) and Benjamin Rasmussen (March 30).

Among other exhibitions currently on view are Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Icon and Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s-90s .

Native Arts Artist-in-Residence: Wendy Red Star will host open studio hours on March 18, 22 and 23 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

