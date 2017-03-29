Bill Allows Vets to Receive College Credit for Certain Military Training

A bill, the Veteran Service to Credit Act, by Reps. Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Jessie Danielson to facilitate applying college credit for military service passed the House Education Committee unanimously this afternoon.

“Even with some of the most intensive training in the math and science fields imaginable, veterans can be required to take courses in subjects they have already mastered in order to earn a college degree,” said Rep. Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City. “That’s not the way it should be. This bill fixes that—our veterans deserve credit for their training, and deserve support to pursue their academic goals.”

“We have an obligation to our veterans to honor the American dream they fought for,” said Rep. Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “Our bill helps them find a way to get credit for their experience, and provides guidance to the veterans on how to apply that credit to a particular path of study. We want to make Colorado the most veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

HB17-1004 honors the training and skills of veterans to help them attain their academic goals by giving Colorado colleges and universities national American Council on Education standards for qualifying military training as class credit.

The bill now continues to the House Appropriations Committee.