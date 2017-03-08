TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 8
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Crafternoon
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Participants will make an agamograph. What is agamograph? An agamograph is a series of images that change at different angles.
-
Needlework and Crafts
Bennett Community Center @ 1 p.m. Mary White, (303)644-3202, or Peg Mancuso, (303)644-5191.
-
IOU with Love
Social hour @ 6 – 7 p.m., Meeting @ 7 p.m., location varies. For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.
-
Strasburg School Board
Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.
-
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 – 10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett ES Parent/Teacher Conferences @ 4:30 p.m.
- Bennett ES- Book Fair @ 4:30 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
- TC Lightning Club Softball Practice, Hemphill Middle School Gym @ 7:00pm – 8:30pm
