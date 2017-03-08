TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 8

| March 8, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Crafternoon

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Participants will make an agamograph. What is agamograph? An agamograph is a series of images that change at different angles.

  • Needlework and Crafts

    Bennett Community Center @ 1 p.m. Mary White, (303)644-3202, or Peg Mancuso, (303)644-5191.

  • IOU with Love

    Social hour @ 6 – 7 p.m., Meeting @ 7 p.m., location varies. For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.

  • Strasburg School Board

    Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

  • Baby Bounce

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 – 10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.

 SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Bennett ES Parent/Teacher Conferences @ 4:30 p.m.
  • Bennett ES- Book Fair @ 4:30 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
  • TC Lightning Club Softball Practice, Hemphill Middle School Gym @ 7:00pm – 8:30pm

 

WHAT'S GOOD TODAY? Crafternoon Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Participants will make an agamograph. What

